China prepares to send three astronauts to Tiangong space station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

China prepares to send three astronauts to Tiangong space station

By Press Association
Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-18 mission were presented at a press conference (AP)
Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-18 mission were presented at a press conference (AP)

China’s space agency is making final preparations to send the Shenzhou-18 crew into low-Earth orbit as part of its ambitious space program that aims to put people on the moon by 2030.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) introduced the three astronauts: Commander Ye Guangfu, 43, a veteran astronaut who was part of the Shenzhou-13 mission in 2021; and astronauts Li Cong, 34, and Li Guangsu, 36, who will go to space for the first time.

The three-member crew’s spacecraft is set for lift-off at 8.59pm local time (1.59pm BST) on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on the edge of the Gobi Desert in the country’s north-west.

They will relieve the Shenzhou-17 team, who have manned China’s Tiangong space station since last October.

Chinese astronaut
Chinese astronaut for the upcoming Shenzhou-18 mission Li Guangsu (AP)

The crew will spend about six months on the space station. They will conduct scientific tests, install space debris protection equipment on the space station, carry out payload experiments, and popularize science education, among other things, according to Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

Mr Lin also said China was working toward eventually offering access to its space station to foreign astronauts and space tourists.

“We will accelerate the research and promotion of the participation of foreign astronauts and space tourists in flights with China’s space station,” he said.

“We definitely expect to see astronauts of different identities on China’s space station.”

China built its own space station after being excluded from the International Space Station, largely due to the United States’ concerns over the People’s Liberation Army’s involvement in the programme.

This year, the Tiangong space station is slated for two cargo spacecraft missions and two manned spaceflight missions.

China Space
The mission will take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-west China (AP)

China conducted its first manned space mission in 2003, becoming the third country after the former Soviet Union and the US to put a person into space using its own resources.

The US space programme is believed to still hold a significant edge over China’s due to its spending, supply chains and capabilities.

However, China has broken out in some areas, bringing samples back from the lunar surface for the first time in decades and landing a rover on the less explored far side of the moon.

The US – the only country to have previously put astronauts on the moon – aims to put a crew back on the lunar surface by the end of 2025 as part of a renewed commitment to crewed missions, aided by private sector players such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Four countries, the US, Russia, China and India, have landed spacecraft on the moon.