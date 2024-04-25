Louise Haigh: MP spearheading Labour rail plans known for hard work and humour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Louise Haigh: MP spearheading Labour rail plans known for hard work and humour

By Press Association
Louise Haigh has been shadow secretary for transport since 2021 (PA)
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh has just announced Labour’s plans to renationalise most of the railways.

The move is seen as an attempt by Labour to signal it still has an appetite for radicalism, after a series of setbacks to its election offer in recent months, including scaling back its green investment programme.

Here is everything you need to know about the senior Labour figure spearheading the plans.

Ms Haigh was elected as Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley in May 2015.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh and deputy party leader Angela Rayner during a visit to Perry Barr bus depot in Birmingham
She was the youngest Labour member of that Parliament and was described some six months later by then-House speaker John Bercow as having “terrier-like intensity” in her campaigning against the closure of tax offices.

She was deemed the following year by the Yorkshire Post to be the most hard-working of the new intake of MPs, judging by the volume of her parliamentary questions and speeches.

Born in 1987 in Sheffield, she worked as a Metropolitan Police officer in London’s Lambeth borough before becoming an MP.

She has said she drew on her experience as a special constable when she was shadow policing minister from 2017. She has called for changes to the culture of policing.

Louise Haigh
She nominated Jeremy Corbyn to the Labour leadership contest in 2015 but then backed Owen Smith, and campaigned for Lisa Nandy rather than Sir Keir Starmer to be Labour leader in 2020. But she has still remained in high-level roles.

She was made shadow secretary for Northern Ireland in 2020, at a time when tense post-Brexit trade negotiations were taking place, before taking up the shadow transport secretary post in 2021.

She has also become known for her vibrantly dyed hair and her humour. Her hair was orange as she announced Labour’s rail pledge and joked that she was overruled on calling the proposed nationalised railway “Rail Britannia”.