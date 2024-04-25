William surprises schoolboy who wrote to him about mental health campaign

The Prince of Wales left a boy speechless when he made a surprise visit to the youngster’s school after the pupil requested he come and learn about their mental health campaign.

William walked up to Freddie Hadley at St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, and shook hands when he arrived unannounced and left the 12-year-old grinning and later confidently telling the future king he expected him to turn up.

The prince had replied to the schoolboy’s letter on social media in October last year apologising for not attending, but telling the Year 8 pupil to “please keep up this important work” helping to combat the stigma around mental health.

The Prince of Wales with students at St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell (Oli Scarff/PA)

Freddie said after the royal visit: “I really wanted to write the letter because I know Prince William is a massive advocate for male mental health. I thought if I wrote the letter to him he might recognise us, which he did on Twitter.”

“I completely thought it was the Lord Lieutenant who was coming today. Obviously, it was a great surprise so I understand why they didn’t tell me, but honestly it’s just been wonderful.

“I couldn’t get my head around it, I’m meeting Prince William the future king – it’s insane really. I’m just standing there and I see Prince William walking down the drive and I’m like, wow, all this work’s finally paid off.”

The school runs a number of wellbeing initiatives and William joined a group of pupils, including Freddie, who were from the all-male Matrix Project which runs the Am I Manly Enough? campaign, tackling the stigma around male mental health.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School to learn about their mental health campaign (Oli Scarff/PA)

The group also takes part in a school show, broadcast on local radio, on the topic, and lightens the issue by having a segment on “dad jokes” and the prince was asked to contribute and told them a “knock-knock” joke.

In his pre-recorded piece William told the listeners: “I’ve been asked to produce a dad joke so I’m trying to channel Jack Whitehall, because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like.

“I think what I’ll do, is I’ll say a joke which is Charlotte’s favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me.”

William said “knock knock” and when the pupils said “who’s there” the royal replied “Interrupting cow” and as the group tried to say “interrupting cow who?” he made them laugh by saying “Mooo”.