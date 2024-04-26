Briton accused of London arson plot after alleged recruitment as Russian spy

A British man is accused of masterminding an arson plot on London businesses after allegedly being recruited as a Russian spy.

Dylan Earl has been charged under the National Security Act 2023 – the first case to involve alleged offences under the new legislation.

Four other men, Paul English, Nii Mensah, Jake Reeves and Dmitrijus Paulauska have also been charged in connection with the case, it can now be reported.

Earl is accused of undertaking fraudulent activity, research and reconnaissance of targets, and attempting to recruit individuals to materially assist a foreign intelligence service carrying out UK-related activities, prosecutors say.

Court documents show he is alleged to be connected to the proscribed terrorist group the Wagner Group.

The defendants will next appear at the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

The 20-year-old, from Leicestershire, is accused of organising and paying for an arson attack on two units on an industrial estate Leyton, east London on March 20.

He is alleged to have targeted businesses which were linked to Ukraine in order to benefit the Russian state, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

In a statement, the CPS said: “Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024.

“Two further men, Paul English, 60, and Nii Mensah, 21, have also been charged with aggravated arson in connection with this case.

“Another man, Jake Reeves, 22, has been charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service as well as aggravated arson.

“A fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, has been charged with having information about terrorist acts.”

Reeves and Paulauska appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where they were not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

They will join the three other defendants for a hearing at the Old Bailey on May 10.

The March 20 blaze required 60 firefighters to bring it under control and the alleged target of the fire is labelled as “Mr X” in the charges.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “This is a highly significant moment and investigation for us.

“Not only are the charges that have been authorised by the CPS extremely serious, but it is also the first time that we have arrested, and now charged anyone using the powers and legislation brought in under the National Security Act.

“We have spoken publicly in recent times about various threats linked to national security that we have been facing, and the increase in operational activity required across counter terrorism policing to meet these.

“While these are very serious allegations, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them in connection with this matter.

“This investigation remains ongoing, but now that charges have been brought about I would urge everyone to respect the criminal justice process and not to speculate or comment further in relation to this case.”