Riders donning their best tweed cycle along London streets for annual event

Riders donned their finest tweed and most stylish attire as the annual Tweed Run cycling event returned to the streets of London.

Organised by creative lifestyle company Bourne & Hollingsworth, the event, which started in 2009, has continued to draw in crowds.

The event welcomed cyclists sporting a range of tweed outfits (Jeff Moore/PA)

The sold-out cycle will take participants past famous landmarks including Parliament, the British Museum and St Paul’s Cathedral.

What distinguishes this bike ride from others is the fashionable tweed outfits donned by participants and this year was not short of stylish clothing.

One cyclist donned a stylish outfit as he rode through London (Jeff Moore/PA)

One cyclist appeared to be head and shoulders above fellow participants as he rode a penny-farthing while dressed in bright orange knee-high socks and a tweed blazer and trousers.

A cyclist riding beside him sported a green check blazer with matching trousers, as well as mustard-coloured shoes.

One participant posed for photos ahead of the cycle (Jeff Moore/PA)

One woman seemed happy to pose for photos ahead of the event as she showed off her beige beret, which featured a feather, as well as a beige poncho and brown trousers.

One woman provided a pop of colour with a red outfit, featuring a bright hat, coat, tights and gloves.

One participant opted for a red theme for her outfit (Jeff Moore/PA)

Participants will also be treated to tea and lunch during the ride, which usually ends with “a bit of a jolly knees-up”, according to organisers.