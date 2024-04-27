Riders donning their best tweed cycle along London streets for annual event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riders donning their best tweed cycle along London streets for annual event

By Press Association
Riders gather before the start of the annual Tweed Run cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Riders donned their finest tweed and most stylish attire as the annual Tweed Run cycling event returned to the streets of London.

Organised by creative lifestyle company Bourne & Hollingsworth, the event, which started in 2009, has continued to draw in crowds.

Tweed Run – London
The sold-out cycle will take participants past famous landmarks including Parliament, the British Museum and St Paul’s Cathedral.

What distinguishes this bike ride from others is the fashionable tweed outfits donned by participants and this year was not short of stylish clothing.

Tweed Run – London
One cyclist appeared to be head and shoulders above fellow participants as he rode a penny-farthing while dressed in bright orange knee-high socks and a tweed blazer and trousers.

A cyclist riding beside him sported a green check blazer with matching trousers, as well as mustard-coloured shoes.

Tweed Run – London
One woman seemed happy to pose for photos ahead of the event as she showed off her beige beret, which featured a feather, as well as a beige poncho and brown trousers.

One woman provided a pop of colour with a red outfit, featuring a bright hat, coat, tights and gloves.

Tweed Run – London
Participants will also be treated to tea and lunch during the ride, which usually ends with “a bit of a jolly knees-up”, according to organisers.