In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets

By Press Association
Riders during the annual Tweed Run cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Riders during the annual Tweed Run cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA)

Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes.

The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum.

Tweed Run – London
Riders during the annual Tweed Run (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
Riders gather before the start of run (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
The annual event has become a feature of the capital’s calendar (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
A bicycle made for two (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
A rider takes a break (Jeff Moore/PA)

Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson.

Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks.

Tweed Run – London
A four-legged participant joins the throng (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
One of several penny farthings (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
One bike would have passed for a Harley-Davidson (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
Riders gather before the start (Jeff Moore/PA)
Tweed Run – London
Final preparations for the run (Jeff Moore/PA)