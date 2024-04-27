In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets By Press Association April 27 2024, 3:28pm April 27 2024, 3:28pm Share In Pictures: Tweed Run brings a touch of old-fashioned style to London’s streets Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4962730/in-pictures-tweed-run-brings-a-touch-of-old-fashioned-style-to-londons-streets/ Copy Link Riders during the annual Tweed Run cycling event in London (Jeff Moore/PA) Saturday’s Tweed Run saw cyclists take to the streets of London, with no Lycra in sight, as riders travelled back in time with period costumes. The event, organised by the Bourne & Hollingsworth company, has become a fixture of the calendar since 2009 but has a throwback feel with costumes and bicycles that might look better in a museum. Riders during the annual Tweed Run (Jeff Moore/PA) Riders gather before the start of run (Jeff Moore/PA) The annual event has become a feature of the capital’s calendar (Jeff Moore/PA) A bicycle made for two (Jeff Moore/PA) A rider takes a break (Jeff Moore/PA) Some riders took a lofty view with customised penny farthing bicycles, while one vehicle seemed to have been inspired by Harley-Davidson. Pipe smokers and loves of period headgear also joined in the procession past London’s sights, which was due to end with tea and snacks. A four-legged participant joins the throng (Jeff Moore/PA) One of several penny farthings (Jeff Moore/PA) One bike would have passed for a Harley-Davidson (Jeff Moore/PA) Riders gather before the start (Jeff Moore/PA) Final preparations for the run (Jeff Moore/PA)