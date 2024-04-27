Rob Edwards insists Luton will keep fighting after losing to Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Edwards insists Luton will keep fighting after losing to Wolves

By Press Association
Rob Edwards insists Luton will keep fighting after losing to Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Boss Rob Edwards stressed Luton were still in the fight after their Premier League survival bid took another hit with a 2-1 loss at his old club Wolves.

The hosts took the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s deflected finish just before the interval and Toti then doubled the advantage with a header five minutes into the second half.

Carlton Morris – whose header was saved by Jose Sa seconds before Hwang’s opener – pulled a goal back with 10 minutes of normal time to go but Luton could not save themselves from defeat.

Victorious only once in their last 14 league outings and beaten in five of their last six, they remain a point adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who host Manchester City on Sunday and are also appealing against a four-point deduction, with three games remaining.

Luton had been thrashed 5-1 at home by Brentford seven days earlier and former Wolves player and interim boss Edwards said in his post-match press conference at Molineux: “Last week we had a difficult day. We talked about performance throughout the week, about fight, character, desire, how we want to try to be with the ball and cause Wolves problems.

“Incredibly frustrated how we conceded the two goals, really disappointed to lose the game of course, but what I saw was some of the things I’ve been asking for throughout the week. I saw elements of a good performance against a good Wolves team.

“We didn’t go away, we kept going, we kept pushing. In terms of an away performance and especially how we were last week, there’s a lot of good stuff there to take into the final three games.

“We don’t know what we’re going to need but the big message from me is we’re in this fight. We’ve seen a team that are committed there.”

Asked if he thought the level of performance was good enough to keep Luton up, Edwards – whose side face Everton and Fulham at home either side of a trip to West Ham in their remaining games – said: “It’s not won us a game today, so no. But what I saw is a team that is committed and tried to do the right things.

“We clearly made some mistakes – the free header in the box (Toti’s goal) is the biggest one and we’ve said the same kind of things a lot this season where we’ve been close but come away with nothing ultimately.

“But I’ve seen enough over the course of this season and especially with some of the players, Eli (Adebayo, who made a return from injury off the bench), coming back as well, that we can cause teams problems, especially at home.

“I believe, if that’s the question you’re asking me, that we can and the players do as well because if they didn’t they would have shown that in the performance at 2-0 down. There’s enough there, we’ve got enough there.”

The result ended a six-game winless run in the league for Wolves, who are up to 10th.

Boss Gary O’Neil said: “Pleased with the win and the performance really, apart from the fact we didn’t kill it off – 2-1 probably doesn’t do the game justice.

“We were very comfortable at 2-0 and had big chances to make it three and four and didn’t take them.

“So, small criticism about could we be more ruthless but I thought there was some excellent stuff in there.

“Very good performance from the players, to bounce back from Wednesday (when they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth).”