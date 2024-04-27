I would not swap Alexander Isak for anybody else – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I would not swap Alexander Isak for anybody else – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

By Press Association
Eddie Howe heaped praise on Alexander Isak (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe has insisted he would not swap striker Alexander Isak for anyone else after watching him inspire Newcastle to a comeback victory over relegated Sheffield United.

The Sweden international dragged the Magpies back into a game they had started dreadfully, in the process scoring for the seventh successive home game – Alan Shearer’s record of 15 remains some way distant – before converting a second-half penalty in what proved to be a 5-1 romp.

Isak’s form – he has 23 goals to his name this season – has led to speculation that some of Europe’s biggest clubs might try sign him this summer, and Howe can understand why.

Asked if the 24-year-old is world class, head coach Howe said: “I think he is, yes, I think he is.

“For me, I think the biggest thing is would I swap him with anybody else? No, I wouldn’t. When you look at his age profile and what’s to come, you look at his attributes and his qualities, he’s some talent.”

Howe reiterated that the club’s £63million record signing is not for sale, and added: “I think we should just enjoy his performances, how he’s playing at the moment.

“He’s full of confidence, he looks physically in a really good place and I just think it’s a great thing to watch him play currently.”

Newcastle were woeful before the break and Anel Ahmedhodzic took full advantage to head the visitors into a fifth-minute lead, and although Isak levelled before the break with his 22nd of the season, they were fortune to be back on terms.

However, they turned on the style after the restart, Bruno Guimaraes putting them in front with a diving header before Isak struck from the spot with Ben Osborn’s own goal and a fifth from substitute Callum Wilson completing the job.

Howe said: “We knew half-time was going to be important for us. First half, we were – I don’t need to tell you – well off it, probably a little bit of tiredness from midweek, the first game in a while and then of course a very quick turnaround.

“It enabled us to settle down a few things and come up with a much better performance.”

Opposite number Chris Wilder admitted the Blades’ capitulation was the story of their season.

“Listen, we were teetering on the edge and obviously have been put to bed,” Wilder said. “Yet again, this season can be epitomised in terms of the game today.

“First half, possibly Eddie will say his team was lethargic or not up to it; I would say that we were really good. We created some incredible chances and goals change the manner of a game.

“And then second half really is how it’s been. Physically they upped the tempo, they turned the heat on us and the goals we concede are really poor from a leadership point of view yet again.

“We go 2-1 down, we go three, four, five really quickly, which has happened too many times.”