Minute-by-minute accounts of horrified onlookers during Hainault sword rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Minute-by-minute accounts of horrified onlookers during Hainault sword rampage

By Press Association
Forensic investigators in Laing Close in Hainault, north east London, after a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed and a sword-wielding man arrested (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Forensic investigators in Laing Close in Hainault, north east London, after a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed and a sword-wielding man arrested (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Horrified onlookers have given dramatic accounts of how a sword-wielding man attacked members of the public and police, leaving a 14-year-old boy dead.

As people in properties in the Thurlow Gardens area of Hainault, east London, began waking up, screaming and shouting could be heard from outside at around 6.50am.

The Metropolitan Police said a vehicle had been driven into a house in the area and were called at around 7am.

Hainault incident
Residents reported hearing screaming and shouting (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

One man, Ray Leigh Mason, 44, said he wrongly assumed it was the sound of neighbours arguing.

Concerned residents spoke of a “huge commotion” and the sound of shrieks and screams.

Another man from the area, James Fernando, 39, said the suspect had asked one of his neighbours to “take the telephone from him to tell whoever was on the phone his location”.

He said: “Within two seconds after that she’s realised something isn’t right, started running and he’s pulled a samurai sword from the back of his trousers.

“She’s shouted to the other neighbour – a Nigerian boy who was on his way to school.”

Mr Fernando said he believed the boy was “dead on the spot” as the sword-wielding assailant struck him in the face.

He added: “He was running around, still after the police officers came, with the sword in his hand looking for victims.”

POLICE Hainault
(PA Graphics)

The Metropolitan Police said two officers suffered “significant” wounds after responding to the scene, while two other members of the public also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Emergency services were called shortly before 7am to the incident.

Footage seen by the PA news agency shows the suspect chasing after an ambulance while holding the weapon as a body lies motionless on the ground.

The ambulance parked next to the body lying on the road in Laing Close before quickly driving away from the scene as the man ran after it, shouting – home security video showed.

Others peered out of their windows to see where the noise was coming from.

Some spoke of hiding from the attacker as he wielded the sword next to their properties.

One woman said: “We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up.

“We were trying to hide but also at the same time taking video of him attacking the police, and of the body on the floor, so, yeah, we were very scared and we didn’t know what to do.”

Hainault incident
Police and forensic investigators remain on the scene following the incident (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A resident of a nearby street looked out of his back window to see the suspect, dressed in a yellow hooded top, climbing over garden fences.The man, who asked not to be named, said: “It was like ‘stop where you are, put that down, put that down’ – that kind of thing.

“I saw a policeman and policewoman – normal coppers with the short-sleeved shirts – who chased after him and they were shouting for him to put it down.”

Footage seen by PA showed how police also sprayed a substance in the suspect’s direction, as he tried to evade capture.

An officer was heard shouting “Lock your doors” as the attacker entered residential gardens.

Police could also be heard yelling “Come here”, “Come this way” and “Drop the sword” at the suspect, who could be seen climbing on top of an outbuilding and dropping into a garden.

The Met eventually managed to catch up with the assailant as he jumped over a fence.

One resident spoke of how he witnessed the attacker be tasered in his garden before he was subdued on a neighbouring driveway by armed officers.

The man said: “He went into that driveway and he was being tasered, being told to stop, then he jumped into that other neighbour’s driveway there.

“He was being tasered, went to the floor with all the armed police officers around and he was subdued there for half an hour.”