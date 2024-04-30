Launch of new legacy arrangements is ‘day of infamy’, son of IRA victim says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Launch of new legacy arrangements is ‘day of infamy’, son of IRA victim says

By Press Association
Louie Johnston’s father David Johnston, a serving police officer, was killed by the IRA on June 16 1997 (Liam McBurney/PA)
The son of an RUC man murdered by the IRA has said the introduction of new legacy arrangements represents a “day of infamy” for Northern Ireland.

David Johnston and Constable John Graham were shot dead while they were on foot patrol in Lurgan, County Armagh, on June 16 1997. Nobody has been prosecuted.

Mr Johnston’s son Louie was seven when his dad was killed and told how the impact of the shooting would never leave him.

The new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) has taken on the remit of investigating hundreds of unresolved deaths which happened before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Louie Johnston, seven, plays with his brother Joshua, three, and their father David at their family home (Family handout/PA)

Mr Johnston, 34, said he would not be engaging with the commission, pointing out that he should not have to ask for his father’s murder to be investigated.

He said: “My daddy was my hero. Growing up I looked up to him.

“I have very fond memories of my daddy. He was very good to us growing up. To me he was the best.

“He was murdered when I was seven.

“He just happened to be a policeman, he just happened to wear a green uniform and it was only for that reason, as he was out on beat patrol, he was shot from behind with his colleague.”

He added: “I remember a lot of detail about the day. Being taken out of school early to come home to see my mother absolutely distraught and distressed.

“That will never leave me, it is always with me. Growing up as well, it is one of those things that I don’t think until I die will ever leave me.

“It has impacted my life in every way. Every Christmas there is a reminder that my father is not there, every family occasion it always brings it home that there is an empty seat at the table.

“My mum was left at the age of 30 with two young children to bring up on her own.

“We have never seen justice for what happened to my father and John.”

Mr Johnston said if his father had been shot a year later his death would not be included under the new legacy arrangements which deal with Troubles deaths.

Regarding the ICRIR beginning its work, he said: “It is going to be a very sad day. I think it is a day that will live in infamy in the history of Northern Ireland.

“I think in time to come we will look back on it and see it for what it is.

“I don’t agree with what is being brought in.

“I think the very sad thing is in Northern Ireland we will have a hierarchy in our justice system.

“What we will see is that murder and activities that have left so many families without their loved ones will be in a sense justified because every avenue of justice is closed down.

“Anything that happened after a defined period of time, they are saying they will (still) pursue it under the full extent of the law.

“I can’t reconcile that.”

He added: “The Government is asking innocent victims to put themselves in a process whereby they approach the commission.

“So again it is victims that are being asked to put the first foot forward, victims that have already given so much throughout the years and you are asking a victim to be party essentially to the potential for immunity for those who wreaked havoc.

“For that reason I won’t be going forward to engage with the commission, I don’t want to be put in that position.”