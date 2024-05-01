Labour would bring back legacy inquests and civil hearings – Benn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Labour would bring back legacy inquests and civil hearings – Benn

By Press Association
Labour MP and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn (Liam McBurney/PA)
Labour MP and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn (Liam McBurney/PA)

A future Labour government would restore legacy inquests and the ability for Troubles victims to bring civil cases, Hilary Benn has said.

The shadow Northern Ireland secretary said he would not scrap a new truth recovery body set up to investigate unresolved Troubles deaths, but wanted to see if it could command the confidence of victims’ families.

The new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which was established by the Government’s Legacy Act, has become operational. It is led by retired judge Sir Declan Morgan.

Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)

All new civil litigation cases and inquests which have not concluded oral hearings into Troubles deaths have been stopped.

Instead, bereaved families, victims and certain public authorities can request the ICRIR carry out an investigation.

Mr Benn said it marked a “very painful day” for families of Troubles victims.

“They feel the 1st of May marks a door being slammed shut in their faces, particularly those that have been involved in inquests,” he told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

The Labour politician said if his party formed a government it would remove a controversial part of the Act designed to provide conditional immunity for some Troubles offences.

That element of the Act has already been struck out after it was ruled unlawful by the High Court in Belfast, although the Government is appealing that ruling.

Mr Benn added: “We would restore civil cases. How can it be in a part of the United Kingdom that British citizens are denied the right to bring civil cases?

“We would restore inquests.

“Everybody I have spoken to accepts that you need a means of providing information to families and to continue investigations where there is a possibility of a prosecution, although lots of people recognise after the passage of time this is going to become increasingly less likely.”

Mr Benn said he wanted to go back to the approach to legacy set out in the Stormont House Agreement which envisaged separate bodies for information recovery and investigations.

He said: “Those two are combined in the ICRIR. It begins work today and I have consistently said that that commission will be judged, above all, by families on how it works to deliver for them what they are looking for.”

Asked if he would get rid of the ICRIR, he said: “I have said that I would not scrap it, I would see how it goes. In the end the test of this is does it work for families.

“The fundamental problem with the Legacy Act, which is supposed to deliver for families, is that families do not have confidence in it.

“If you have a system that doesn’t command confidence then you have a problem which needs to be fixed.”