Yellow weather warnings advise of thunderstorms in southern England and Wales

By Press Association
Heavy rain is forecast for parts of the UK (Jeff Moore/PA)
Thunderstorms are set to bring a sudden halt to the short sunny spell in southern parts of England and Wales prompting the Met Office to issue two yellow weather warnings.

Heavy rain is being forecast as the storms are expected to hit the south west and Wales from 8pm on Wednesday through to 8am on Thursday with south east England being affected from 11pm to 6am.

The threat of thunderstorms comes as many parts have been enjoying a short period of sunny weather.

Spring weather Apr 30th 2024
Some parts of the UK have been experiencing a brief sunny period (Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

The Met Office is warning that the storms could lead to travel disruption and some flooding.

Its advisory states: “Thunderstorms are likely at times later this evening and overnight, leading to travel disruption and some flooding.”

It explains that this could lead to spray and sudden flooding which “could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.

The advisory continues: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

Nicola Maxey, spokeswoman for the Met Office, said that while southern parts will experience heavy rain, northern parts should stay dry and warm.

She said: “We have a weather front moving north, coming up across the south west, and then later in the evening we have some air pushing in from the near continent, so two discrete weather systems.

“So some potentially heavier rain more widespread with the threat of thunderstorms and then the air from the near continent into the south east and up across London and further north again bringing the risk of thunderstorms, perhaps more isolated thunderstorms.

“Those bring the risk of lightning, hail, thunder, obviously, and isolated heavy downpours.”

She added: “Elsewhere, there is certainly drier weather in the north and it is trending warmer.”