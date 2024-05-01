One of the biggest cargo ships in the world docks at UK port

The world’s joint-largest cargo ship has docked at Britain’s biggest and busiest container port.

The 400-metre long MSC Loreto is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers, the most that any ship can currently carry.

The giant ship shares the title with its sister vessel, the MSC Irina. Both ships have a gross tonnage of more than 238,000 tonnes.

The MSC Loreto docked at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk from Le Havre, France, on Tuesday evening.

The vessel, which is operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company, is due to set sail for the Algerian capital of Algiers on the country’s Mediterranean coast on Thursday.

The ship made its first visit to the UK in 2023.