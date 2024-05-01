Jury sworn in to try 12-year-olds accused of machete murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury sworn in to try 12-year-olds accused of machete murder

By Press Association
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)
Shawn Seesahai (West Midlands Police/PA)

A jury has been sworn in to try two 12-year-old boys charged with murdering a man who was attacked with a machete on playing fields in Wolverhampton.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, have both pleaded not guilty to murdering Shawn Seesahai and are facing trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mr Seesahai, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on November 13 last year after being found stabbed on Stowlawn playing fields in the East Park area.

Shawn Seesahai death
Floral tributes left at Stowlawn playing fields (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Addressing jurors after they were sworn in to try the case on Wednesday, High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples instructed the panel to keep an open mind during a trial which is expected to last for several weeks.

The judge told the jury that because of the defendants’ age, she and the barristers involved would not be wearing wigs and gowns during the trial, while individual sessions of the court would be similar to the length of school lessons.

She also explained that the defendants were sitting in the back row of the court accompanied by intermediaries to help them understand the proceedings, and a family member – the uncle of one defendant and the grandmother of the other youth.

Shawn Seesahai death
Police at the scene in the East Park area (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

The judge told the jury: “You have heard that this case concerns the death of a young man called Shawn Seesahai.

“It is inevitable that in a case such as this some of the evidence may cause distress to anyone in court who hears it.

“If that is the case, I will try to warn you in advance. You must not allow yourself to be influenced by any emotional reactions in this case.”

The Crown’s case is expected to be opened by prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC on Thursday.