Princess Charlotte set to celebrate ninth birthday

By Press Association
Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the day of the King’s coronation last May (Joe Giddens/PA)
Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the day of the King’s coronation last May (Joe Giddens/PA)

Princess Charlotte celebrates her ninth birthday on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to release a new image of their daughter on social media to mark the occasion, just like they did for Prince Louis’s birthday last week.

Charlotte’s big day comes as the Waleses navigate Kate’s cancer treatment, with the princess away from official duties since the start of the year.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon in July (Adam Davy/PA)

Kate said in her video message to the nation announcing her diagnosis that she and William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family”.

Third in line to the throne Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, and loves dancing, especially ballet and tap.

She has a reputation for being feisty compared to her older brother George, and Kate has described the princess as “the one in charge”.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the then-Countess of Wessex at the late Queen’s funeral (Peter Byrne/PA)

The youngster was spotted reminding George to bow to the coffin of their late great-grandmother the Queen at her state funeral, and she kept Louis in check during a Trooping The Colour by placing her hand over his to calm his over-enthusiastic waving to the crowds from the carriage.

This time last year, Charlotte was preparing for her grandfather the King’s coronation, where she processed through Westminster Abbey hand in hand with Louis.

She wore a mini-me version of Kate’s silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

King Charles III coronation
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arriving at the King and Queen’s coronation (Phil Noble/PA)

He dress was McQueen with an ivory silk crepe cape, decorated in rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – emblems which also featured on her mother’s dress.

Charlotte was last seen in public on Christmas Day when she walked to church with her family and second cousin Mia Tindall at Sandringham.

The Wales family spent quality time together during the Easter holidays following Kate’s public announcement about her health.

Princess of Wales cancer announcement
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall attending the Christmas Day morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church (Joe Giddens/PA)

William and Kate released an unedited new photo of Louis straight to social media, rather than under embargo to the press as was the tradition, to mark his sixth birthday on April 23.

It avoided the uproar sparked by the princess’s digitally altered Mother’s Day photo.

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, then a princess of Cambridge, was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

Royal baby
William and Kate outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015 (John Stillwell/PA)

She owes her middle names to Elizabeth II and her late grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales, and is said by royal fans to bear a resemblance to both when they were younger.