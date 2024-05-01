Hamas leaders say response to ceasefire proposal could come on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hamas leaders say response to ceasefire proposal could come on Thursday

By Press Association
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Hamas leaders say they are studying a ceasefire proposal put forward by Egyptian mediators and hope to respond by Thursday, according to a statement the militant group sent to The Associated Press late on Wednesday.

The current round of truce talks between Israel and Hamas appears to be serious, but the sides remain far apart on one key issue — whether the war should end as part of an emerging deal.

“Most probably tomorrow, Thursday, God willing the mediators will be given a response,” the Hamas statement said.

Repeating their core positions, Hamas leadership said they are working on a response to the proposal that results in an end to Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, deliveries of much-needed humanitarian aid, and a start to rebuilding the devastated territory, as well as freeing hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

According to an Egyptian official familiar with the plan, Israel has offered an extended halt in fighting and withdrawal of troops from the territory.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated his determination to attack the southern city of Rafah in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.