What the papers say – May 2

Tributes to the 14-year-old boy who was killed in Tuesday’s sword attack features among the stories leading Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and the Metro lead with tributes to Daniel Anjorin, who was murdered in east London on Tuesday.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 OUR FRESH SORROW 🔴 Double tragedy of samurai killing🔴 School's sadness over murdered Daniel, 14 after pupil Grace died in knife rampage too — Metro (@MetroUK) May 1, 2024

Meanwhile, The Telegraph says Irish plans to send police officers to the border to stop migrants entering the country triggered a “row” between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Ireland sends police to border in migrant row — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 1, 2024

The i reports that the UK Government’s Rwanda plan could be delayed as civil servants sue the Government.

Thursday's front page: Rwanda plan could be delayed as civil servants sue Government over law breach — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 1, 2024

The Labour party is set to unveil a “weakened package” of worker’s rights, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 2 May — Financial Times (@FT) May 1, 2024

The Guardian reports Labour is facing criticism over a “loophole” that would allow workers to be on zero-hour contracts despite the party pledging to ban them.

Thursday's GUARDIAN: "Labour faces criticism over loophole in plan to ban zero-hours contracts" — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 1, 2024

The Times looks at Labour’s plan to “admit small boat migrants” into the asylum system and overturn the Government’s asylum ban.

The Independent splashes with a warning from the Tees Valley mayor that his potential defeat in today’s local elections should be a “wake-up call” for Tory MPs.

The Daily Mail runs with the words, the “day that Rwanda became a reality” after the first migrants set for deportation to Rwanda were detained on Wednesday.

And the Daily Star says scientists are saying there could be a shark off the coast of Sussex.