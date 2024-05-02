Teenager on terror charges after stabbings at Sydney church denied bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager on terror charges after stabbings at Sydney church denied bail

By Press Association
The attack took place at Christ the Good Shepherd church in suburban Wakely in western Sydney (AP)
A judge has denied bail to a 15-year-old boy accused of being part of a network planning terrorist acts and who claimed to be a friend of another teenager charged with stabbing a Sydney bishop.

The attack on the bishop last month triggered an investigation that led to the arrests of six teenagers, aged 14 to 17, who were charged last week with a range of offences including conspiring to engage in or planning a terrorist act. All remain in custody.

The 15-year-old boy’s lawyer Ahmed Dib had applied for bail on Wednesday in the Parramatta Children’s Court, arguing there were exceptional circumstances that required his client’s release.

But Magistrate James Viney ruled such circumstances did not exist, saying: “There is an unacceptable risk to the protection of the community.”

Mr Viney said he found the boy’s alleged threats to stab Jewish or Assyrian people, a predominantly Christian ethnic group native to the Middle East, and an alleged assault to be “gravely concerning”.

“The messages clearly set up the young person wanting to do something catastrophic,” Mr Viney added.

The boy was already in custody on an assault charge when the terrorism-related charge was added on Friday.

Earlier last week, he was accused of being part of group that threw rocks at a liquor store employee.

The boy allegedly threw a wooden plank that narrowly missed his intended target. The boy was allegedly carrying a knife at the time.

Prosecutor Rebekah Rodger said the boy had told associates in an encrypted chat group that the 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing an Assyrian Orthodox bishop and priest on April 15 was “my mate”.

Later, the boy’s lawyer, Mr Dib, told reporters he would apply for bail to the New South Wales state Supreme Court.

The documents Mr Dib had submitted as evidence of his client’s special circumstances showed the boy had a history of behavioural issues, lacked confidence and had low self-esteem.

The boy propped his head up with his hand for much of the hearing as he watched on from custody via video link, as his parents sat in court.

Mr Viney said he had “no doubt” the parents were both loving and supportive of their son, and had confiscated his phone after becoming concerned by his behaviour.

“They are genuinely shocked as to the charges he’s facing,” Mr Viney said.

At the end of the hearing, the boy’s mother left the courtroom in tears.

Police alleged the six teenagers arrested last week all “adhered to a religiously motivated, violent extremist ideology” and were part of a network that included the boy who is accused of the stabbing in the Christ the Good Shepherd Church as a service was being streamed online.

Neither the bishop nor priest suffered life-threatening injuries.

The boy arrested in the stabbings was charged with committing a terrorist act four days after the attack that triggered a riot outside the church.