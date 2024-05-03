Ederson back for Manchester City’s crucial clash with Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ederson back for Manchester City’s crucial clash with Wolves

By Press Association
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is set to return for the champions’ Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

The club feared the Brazil international could miss most of the remainder of the season after he suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s victory at Nottingham Forest.

Yet the problem has not proved serious and the 30-year-old is back in contention as City host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium in another fixture crucial to their title hopes.

Manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference: “Ederson is OK. It looked worse but he feels good. He trained and feels good.”

City trail leaders Arsenal by a point ahead of the weekend fixtures but have a game in hand.

Guardiola’s side, who also play in the FA Cup final later this month, have four Premier League games remaining to the Gunners’ three.

City, with the experience of successive titles behind them, are the firm favourites but Guardiola has played down the significance of their past record.

“I would love to think it does but I don’t know,” he said. “We have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games.

“We know we have to win all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong, so consistent.

“It depends on us. It’s no more complicated than that. I’d love to say what we have done in the past will happen this season but nobody knows it.”

Phil Foden has been named footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association
Phil Foden has been named footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola, meanwhile, has played down his role in the development of newly-named Football Writers’ Association men’s footballer of the year Phil Foden.

The 23-year-old England midfielder was announced as the winner of the prize on Friday after a fine campaign in which he has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions.

Guardiola handed the academy graduate his first-team debut in 2017 and has overseen his progress since but he insisted the credit belonged to Foden himself.

He said: “Thank you so much for giving me incredible credit, but it’s not about that. It belongs to the amount of minutes he plays and learns – the work ethic, mentality.

“As managers we can suggest something depending on the opponents but it belongs to them.

“If the writers decide, congratulations for the writers and him. He’s played really good this season.

“Every year, the amount of games he’s playing, the minutes he is playing, he is more mature. He understands the game but we have to continue. He’s still young.”

Asked how much Foden can still improve, Guardiola said: “It depends on him, simple as that.

“The mentality, wanting to do it more, to do it again, to live 24 hours for my game, for the profession. It depends on him, like all the players.

“Always you can improve until you retire and until you die.”