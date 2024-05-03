Gagging order on Trump does not stop him from testifying, says judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gagging order on Trump does not stop him from testifying, says judge

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan criminal court in New York on Friday (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Former president Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan criminal court in New York on Friday (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money trial has clarified that the gagging order pertaining to the former president does not prohibit him from testifying on his own behalf.

Judge Juan M Merchan started the trial on Friday by making that clarification, apparently responding to comments the Republican former president made after court the day before.

“The order restricting extrajudicial statements does not prevent you from testifying in any way,” the judge said in court in New York, adding that the order does not limit what Trump says on the witness stand.

The judge’s comments came after Trump’s statement to reporters on Thursday that he was “not allowed to testify” due to the gagging order, an apparent reversal of Trump’s earlier vow that he would “absolutely” take the witness stand.

Trump Hush Money Who’s Who
Judge Juan M Merchan placed a gagging order on the former US president (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Criminal defendants have a constitutional right to take the stand and cannot be forced to incriminate themselves.

Judge Merchan directed his comments to Trump and his lawyers, saying it had come to his attention that there may have been a “misunderstanding” regarding the order.

Ahead of walking into court on Friday, Trump clarified his earlier comments, saying that the gagging order does not stop him from testifying in the case but instead stops him from “talking about people and responding when they say things about me”.

The gagging order, which bars Trump from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors but does not pertain to Judge Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, also came up as Trump briefly returned to the campaign trail earlier this week in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump Hush Money
Donald Trump with his lawyers at the Manhattan criminal court (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

On Wednesday, Trump called the judge “crooked” for holding him in contempt of court and imposing a a 9,000 US dollar (£7,170) fine for making public statements from his Truth Social account about people connected to the criminal case.

“There is no crime. I have a crooked judge. He’s a totally conflicted judge,” Trump told supporters at an event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, claiming again that this, and other cases against him, are led by the White House to undermine his 2024 campaign to win back the presidency.

Trump insists he is merely exercising his free speech rights, but the offending posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website were taken down.

He has said he plans to testify at his trial.

If Trump continued to violate his orders, Judge Merchan said, he would “impose an incarceratory punishment”.

In issuing the original gagging order in March, the judge cited Trump’s history of “threatening, inflammatory, denigrating” remarks about people involved in his legal cases.

Prosecutors want to directly tie Trump to payments that were made to silence women with damaging claims about him before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organisation business records but denies any wrongdoing.

The charges stem from things like invoices and cheques that were deemed legal expenses in Trump Organisation records when prosecutors say they were really reimbursements to his lawyer, and fixer, Michael Cohen for a 130,000 dollar (£104,000) hush money payment to porn performer, Stormy Daniels.