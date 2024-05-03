Floral tributes in Hainault show country’s solidarity, says family friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Floral tributes in Hainault show country’s solidarity, says family friend

By Press Association
Flowers are left near the scene in Laing Close (Samuel Montgomery/PA)
A friend of Daniel Anjorin’s uncle has said the number of floral tributes left for the 14-year-old boy shows the outpouring of support from the whole country.

Alistair Soyode, who is from Nigeria and lives in London, said people had come from near and far to pay their respects and offer solidarity to those affected by the attack.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, has been charged with murdering Daniel Anjorin and injuring four other people, including two police officers, on Tuesday.

Mr Soyode told the PA news agency: “The flowers that have been laid are not just coming from one section of the community.

“This is a full representation of what the United Kingdom is, different people from different communities, nationalities, are showing their sympathies and prayers by laying flowers in this spot.”

Bouquets of flowers, handwritten notes, Arsenal FC memorabilia and teddies have been left at the bottom of Laing Close in Hainault, as well as a painting of Daniel.

Mr Soyode, who said he knows Daniel’s uncle, said the family was “hard-working” and “dedicated to professionalism” and their faith.

“(Daniel) is going to one of the best schools, a private school, meaning the family struggle hard in order for them to put their children to the best ability in terms of education.

Hainault incident
Artwork left with flowers near the scene in Hainault (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

“For this to happen, nobody deserves that. Sympathy, heartfelt, with the family and the community.”

Mr Soyode said the family are “fully-committed Christians” and “senior leaders” in the church they attend.

The Jubilee Church, where Daniel was a member of the Jubilee Youth, has encouraged the community to keep the Anjorin family in their prayers.

The church said in a statement on social media: “We continue to provide every pastoral support as is needed and as a church we call on all members of our church family and beyond to pray for the family at this very sad time.”