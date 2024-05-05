What the papers say – May 5 By Press Association May 5 2024, 1:44am May 5 2024, 1:44am Share What the papers say – May 5 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4970550/what-the-papers-say-may-5/ Copy Link A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA) Labour’s gains nationwide made headlines across the major newspapers this Sunday. The Sunday Express, The Sunday Times and The Sunday Telegraph all run with front pages on major Tory losses across key council areas. Sunday Express: We're doomed! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ejZ1IxBwDn— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024 The Sunday Times: Defeat for Street boosts Starmer’shopes of No 10 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UmEvNb91bY— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024 The Sunday Telegraph: Labour wins in West Midlandsand London #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mrgeQALXUL— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024 The Observer opts for Labour calling on Rishi Sunak to call the general election to end the “purgatory” of his “zombie rule”. The Observer: Starmer – beaten Sunak shouldend purgatory of zombie rule #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WJ5B6yr59c— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024 Sunday People runs with Labour’s pledge to ban the weapon that killed Daniel Anjorin. Sunday People: Labour weapons pledge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XugrDtgBcV— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024 The Mail on Sunday leads with a story about the King, who is going from strength-to-strength according to public polling. Mail on Sunday: JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED… POLL BOOST FOR CHARLES #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ifsKEEiGPw— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024 The Sunday Mirror splashes on the Duke of York, who the paper claims may face eviction from his estate in Great Windsor Park as buildings at the 90-acre property appear to be in a state of disrepair. Sunday Mirror: Andrew's ruin #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XM6xY0frOq— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024 The Daily Star Sunday splashes with a ghost story to cap off the week. Daily Star Sunday: Gary Numan – my terror on the tube #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I0Ts0HudiI— George Mann (@sgfmann) May 4, 2024