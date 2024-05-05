Dozens dead as southern Brazil hit by worst floods in 80 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dozens dead as southern Brazil hit by worst floods in 80 years

By Press Association
Firefighters and volunteers pull in a boat transporting people rescued from flooding in Brazil ion (Carlos Macedo/AP)
Firefighters and volunteers pull in a boat transporting people rescued from flooding in Brazil ion (Carlos Macedo/AP)

Heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul killed 39 people, with another 68 still missing, the state civil defence agency said on Friday, as record-breaking floods devastated cities and forced thousands to leave their homes.

It was the fourth such environmental disaster in a year, following floods in July, September and November 2023 that killed 75 people in total.

According to the Brazilian Geological Service, the flooding state-wide has surpassed that seen during a historic 1941 deluge.

The agency said that in some cities, water levels were at their highest since records began nearly 150 years ago.

APTOPIX Brazil Heavy Rains
Residents and their pets evacuate a flooded area in Sao Sebastiao do Cai (Carlos Macedo/AP)

On Thursday, a dam at a hydroelectric plant between the cities of Bento Goncalves and Cotipora partially collapsed, and entire cities in the Taquari River valley, like Lajeado and Estrela, were overtaken entirely by water.

In the town of Feliz, 50 miles from the state capital, Porto Alegre, a massively swollen river swept away a bridge that connected it with the neighbouring city of Linha Nova.

Operators reported electricity, communications, and water cuts across the state. According to the civil defence agency, more than 23,000 people had to leave their homes.

Without internet, telephone service or electricity, residents struggled to provide updates or information to their relatives living in other states.

Helicopters flew continually over the cities while stranded families with children awaited rescue on the rooftops.

The downpour started on Monday and is expected to last at least through Saturday, Marcelo Seluchi, chief meteorologist at the National Centre for Monitoring and Alerts of Natural Disasters, told Brazil’s public television network on Friday.

On Thursday night, governor Eduardo Leite alerted the state’s population – known as gauchos – about the persistence of rains and floods.

He said the situation was expected to worsen in Porto Alegre.

“As a human being, I am devastated inside, just like every gaucho is,” he said.

“But as governor, I am here steadfast and I guarantee that we will not falter. We are doing everything with focus, attention, discipline, and outrage, to ensure that everything within our reach is done.”

Weather across South America is affected by the climate phenomenon El Nino, a periodic, naturally occurring event that warms surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region.

In Brazil, El Nino has historically caused droughts in the north and intense rainfall in the south.

This year, El Nino’s impacts have been particularly dramatic, with a historic drought in the Amazon.

Scientists say extreme weather is happening more frequently due to human-caused climate change.