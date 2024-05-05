Jurgen Klopp delighted Reds delivered against Spurs in his penultimate home game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp delighted Reds delivered against Spurs in his penultimate home game

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the match (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the match (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp felt his Liverpool team delivered in terms of performance and result as they put their title heartbreak aside to beat Tottenham 4-2.

The Reds’ hopes of winning the Premier League were effectively ended by a series of frustrating results over the past few weeks.

But with the pressure off, the Merseysiders were closer to their fluent best as they dealt a blow to Spurs’ top-four prospects at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp, who now has just one more home game remaining before standing down as manager at the end of the season, said: “I really liked the way the boys played. I liked the individual performances, how we played together. So many good things.

“It was a really good football game, and I think that’s what everybody should expect from us – results as well. We delivered both.”

Liverpool stormed ahead as Mohamed Salah put his recent spat with Klopp behind him to head the opener before Andy Robertson tapped in a second.

Cody Gakpo added to the lead with a fine header and Harvey Elliott curled in a sublime fourth from outside the area.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott enjoyed his goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Yet after Spurs rallied with goals from Richarlison and Son Heung-min, Klopp admitted the closing stages were uncomfortable.

He said: “Did I expect us to be 4-0 up? No. Did I expect us to be at 4-2 and Ali (Alisson Becker) having to make two more worldie saves? No.

“But when you think about it, it’s not unlikely because before the game, for Tottenham, if they win they are fully back in the fight for the Champions League.

“For us it means we are third. We cannot change that any more, probably, in either direction.

“What you saw as well was Tottenham is Tottenham, they are really good and when you let them do that then they’re especially good.”

Spurs’ defeat was their fourth in succession and meant they squandered a chance to cut the gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa, who lost earlier in the day.

Head coach Ange Postecouglou, however, felt his team at least showed signs of improvement.

The Australian said: “Obviously it was a hugely disappointing outcome for us but at least we were more like ourselves today in terms of our football.

“Even in the first half, some of our football, our pressing, was back to where it should be.

“But we lacked a real cutting edge, for sure. We just had nothing in that front third, and that allowed Liverpool to get comfortable.

“And when they got forward their front guys were quite lethal in pouncing on our mistakes.

“So yes, 4-0, we’ve got a mountain to climb but, when we play like ourselves, we always finish strong.”

Postecoglou played down an incident as the players left the field at half-time when goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario stepped in to defuse a heated exchange between Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal.

He said: “They care. It hurts them. They’re not going to just be happy with the current situation. They want it to improve.

“So there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, as long as it’s done in a constructive way.”