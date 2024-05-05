Canadian grandfather flies to UK to meet stem cell donor who helped save life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Canadian grandfather flies to UK to meet stem cell donor who helped save life

By Press Association
Rod Neander, from Canada (right), meets stem cell donor Tom Marshall, from Sheffield (PA)
Rod Neander, from Canada (right), meets stem cell donor Tom Marshall, from Sheffield (PA)

A Canadian man has flown thousands of miles to the UK to meet the stem cell donor who helped save his life.

Tom Marshall, 30, from Sheffield, signed the Anthony Nolan stem cell register at 18.

He described recipient Rod Neander, who is from western Canada and in his early 60s, as “more like family” than a friend following the visit last month.

Speaking about his decision to join the stem cell register, Mr Marshall told the PA news agency: “I’ve always sort of given blood and I think I read in one of the pamphlets about joining the stem cell register.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help people, if I could do it then I thought ‘why not?’.”

Grandfather-of-three Mr Neander was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2018.

After finding out he was a match for someone, Mr Marshall donated stem cells at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in April 2020, during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he felt “a bit of excitement and a bit of apprehension” on getting the call, but felt it was his “opportunity to do something good for someone else”.

When donating, Mr Marshall said he did not know if he would ever meet the person who received his stem cells.

The Anthony Nolan register’s terms and conditions say there cannot be any contact made for two years after donating stem cells to protect patients and donors.

Once this period was up, Mr Marshall and Mr Neander started communicating via email and video calls, with the latter making the trip from Canada to Sheffield in April.

Mr Marshall said: “I was more excited than apprehensive about meeting Rod.

“Meeting him in person made me feel that donating stem cells is the best thing that I’ve ever done.

“Becoming a dad has made me realise that time is so precious and donating stem cells to give Rod more time is the best gift that I have ever given.

“The blood we share hasn’t just made us friends but more like family.”

Mr Neander added: “The chance to say thank you to Tom, my stem cell donor, is overwhelming.

“The stem cell transplant allowed me to get back to the things I love.”

Mr Marshall described donating stem cells as an “honour” and said he “wouldn’t have to pause for a heartbeat” to do it again.

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “Our donors like Tom are incredible; they allow Anthony Nolan to save lives through stem cells.

“If you are aged 16-30, please visit our website to join the stem cell register to become a lifesaver like Tom. Anthony Nolan needs more young men to step forward, as they are more likely to be chosen to donate.

“Currently men aged under 30 make up more than half of those asked to donate their stem cells but make up only 16% of the register.

“If you can’t join the Anthony Nolan register, please support our work by making a financial donation. Your money will help give someone like Rod the best chance of survival.”