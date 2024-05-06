What the papers say – May 6

The state of politics takes the lead this bank holiday, with most newspapers splashing on last week’s elections and the upcoming general election.

The Daily Express says tax cuts are the only thing it believes can save the Tories before the general election.

Monday's DAILY EXPRESS: Only big tax cuts and growth can save Tories now#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zWVgNdHqvK — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 5, 2024

The Guardian splashes on Labour, with the party setting its sights on taking on perceived Conservative safe seats come the general election.

Monday's GUARDIAN: Labour sets sights on 'blue wall' seats at next election#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wtHpHuGjp2 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 5, 2024

The Daily Telegraph reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shot down any hopes of a summer election, hoping his Rwanda flights and the economy will help secure him a second term.

🔴 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak shelves summer election'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/cWjrcNLtrl — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2024

The Daily Mail leads with a story on last week’s council elections, with “dozens” of pro-Gaza councillors elected in recent days.

The Financial Times looks to Westminster, with the Conservatives warning the Prime Minister he needs a new “vision” to avert disaster at the next ballot box.

Monday's FINANCIAL TIMES UK EDITION: Tories warn Sunak he needs 'vision' to repair party after poll drubbing#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qn2lngnMw0 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 5, 2024

The Times writes that Mr Sunak believes the UK is heading for a hung parliament after last week’s local elections.

Monday's TIMES: UK heading for a hung parliament, says Sunak#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ucdXmWnV1z — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 5, 2024

The Daily Mirror reports on the tragic death of Daniel Anjorin, 14, who was attacked with a sword in northeast London last Tuesday.

Monday's DAILY MIRROR: Our hearts are heavy, the pain is deep…our faith is strong#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eOMMmlrK7t — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 5, 2024

The i says that those feeling the interest rate pinch will unlikely see relief until autumn.

Monday's i: Interest rate cuts unlikely before August, experts warn#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r0zSLo7rkj — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) May 5, 2024

And the Daily Star leads on the mercury hitting summer heights to kick off the week.