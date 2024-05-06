Israeli leaders approve military push into Rafah despite Hamas ceasefire moves By Press Association May 6 2024, 8:34pm May 6 2024, 8:34pm Share Israeli leaders approve military push into Rafah despite Hamas ceasefire moves Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4971998/israeli-leaders-approve-military-push-into-rafah-despite-hamas-ceasefire-moves/ Copy Link Palestinians line up for food in Rafah (AP Photo/Hatem Ali, File) Israeli leaders have approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces are striking targets in the area, officials have announced. The move came hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the proposal was “far from Israel’s essential demands”, but it would send negotiators to continue talks on an agreement.