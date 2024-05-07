Man who murdered his wife among two further deaths at Welsh prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who murdered his wife among two further deaths at Welsh prison

By Press Association
David Maggs, who was jailed for murdering his wife (Gwent Police/PA)
A man who murdered his wife and a teenager are the latest deaths at a Welsh prison where nine inmates have died in just over two months.

David Maggs, 73, and Michael Horton, 19, died within an hour of each other at HMP Parc in Bridgend, South Wales, on Tuesday.

They are the eighth and ninth deaths at the prison since February 27.

Maggs, a retired accountant, was jailed in 2022 for stabbing his wife, Linda Maggs, more than 15 times with a kitchen knife while she was lying in bed.

HMP Parc Prison in Bridgend
A spokesperson for G4S, which runs the prison, has said the deaths in the jail are unrelated.

An investigation will now be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Politicians in the Senedd have said the situation in the prison is now “getting out of control”.

A spokeswoman for the Bridgend-based prison said: “Mr David Maggs, aged 73, passed away on Tuesday May 7.

“His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Mr Michael Horton, aged 19, passed away on Tuesday May 7. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“Their deaths were unrelated.

“Family liaison officers are supporting the families.

“As with all deaths in custody, these will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

A police spokesman said: “South Wales Police was called between 12.20am and 12.55am on Tuesday May 7, with reports of two sudden deaths at HMP Parc of a 73-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.

“Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. However, at this time they are not believed to be suspicious.

“It will be for HM Coroner to give a determination on the cause of death.”

South Wales Police has previously said that four of the previous deaths were believed to be drug-related, with inmates urged to dispose of any substances they have.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Sarah Murphy, Labour MS for Bridgend, suggested that with two further deaths at the prison, the situation was “getting out of control”.

In reply, the Trefnydd – leader of the house – and chief whip Jane Hutt said the deaths at the prison are “very sad and tragic for their families”.

She added: “You recognise the operational responsibility for the running of the prison is the responsibility of the UK Government and not devolved to Wales but we work very closely with the HM Prison Service and Probation Service with devolved areas, such as health and social care, where we do have responsibilities.

“I would like to reassure Sarah Murphy that the Welsh Government, Public Health Wales and HM Prison and Probation Service have met and discussed the tragic deaths and an agreed set of actions is being taken forward to help mitigate the risk of future harm.”