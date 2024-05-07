Sperm whales ‘modulate clicks in similar way to human speech’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sperm whales ‘modulate clicks in similar way to human speech’

By Press Association
Sperm whales are thought to be one of the loudest animals on Earth (Amanda Cotton/Project CETI)
Sperm whales are thought to be one of the loudest animals on Earth (Amanda Cotton/Project CETI)

Sperm whales can modulate their clicks in a way that is similar to how humans speak, according to scientists.

These mammals are known to be sociable and are often spotted in groups – known as pods – of 15 to 20.

They communicate with each other by producing a series of rhythmic clicks, known as codas.

The researchers said that while communication plays a vital role in complex social behaviours in humans, not much is known about the vocalisations of sperm whales.

Previous research has shown these creatures use clicks to communicate their identity and that each clan has their own unique accent.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, found sperm whale communication to be more complex than previously thought, offering “steps towards understanding how sperm whales transmit meaning”.

Pratyusha Sharma, a PhD student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who led the study, said sperm whale calls have “contextual variation”, where some features of their calls only become evident in the wider context – much like tone in human speech.

She said just like humans combine sounds to form words, known as combinatoriality, sperm whales do the same by modulating their clicks using rhythm, tempo, rubato (variation in duration), and extra clicks (known as ornaments) to form codas, which are then sequenced together in exchanges.

She said: “These extra clicks, we call ornaments, are suffixed on top of different codas.

“These occur more towards the beginning and end of turns in an exchange, behaving like discourse markers.”

Sperm whales are considered to be one of the loudest animals in the ocean, which their clicks reaching up to around 230 decibels (dB) underwater – which is much louder than a jet engine (around 150 dB).

These powerful sounds enable the whales to communicate across thousands of miles.

For the study, the team looked at data from The Dominica Sperm Whale Project, which contains the largest storehouse of data on these animals.

They analysed recordings from about 60 different whales from the Eastern Caribbean sperm whale clan, which are often found near the shores of Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Guadeloupe.

The researchers then used this information to create what they call a “sperm whale phonetic alphabet” of click combinations.

The authors wrote: “In a dataset of 8,719 codas from the sperm whales of the Eastern Caribbean clan, this ‘sperm whale phonetic alphabet’ makes it possible to systematically explain observed variability in coda structure.

“While the communicative function of many codas remains an open question, our results show that the sperm whale communication system is, in principle, capable of representing a large space of possible meanings, using similar mechanisms to those employed by human sound production and representation systems (eg, speech, text, Morse code, and musical notation).”

They added: “Sizable combinatorial vocalisation systems are exceedingly rare in nature; however, their use by sperm whales shows that they are not uniquely human, and can arise from dramatically different physiological, ecological, and social pressures.”