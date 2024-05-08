Travis Kelce to take on first major acting role in Ryan Murphy show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Travis Kelce to take on first major acting role in Ryan Murphy show

By Press Association
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Anthony Behar/PA)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Anthony Behar/PA)

Travis Kelce has said he is “stepping into new territory” by taking on his first major acting role.

The NFL star, who has found global fame as the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, will star in the upcoming series by super-producer Ryan Murphy, Grotesquerie.

He will star opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B Vance and British star Lesley Manville in the new horror drama, which is due to be released in the US this autumn.

Nash-Betts shared a video on Instagram in which she says: “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie…”

Kelce then appears in the frame and says: “Stepping into new territory with Niecy.”

She captioned the video: “This is what happens when winners link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!”

Nash-Betts recently won an Emmy for another Murphy series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, while Kelce won a third Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

Kelce has continued making a foray into Hollywood since embarking on his high-profile relationship with Swift.

He hosted the US sketch show Saturday Night Live in March 2023, which was a test of his comedy acting chops, and he previously experimented with reality TV with his dating series Catching Kelce in 2016.

He was also recently announced as the host of the quiz show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Murphy is best known as the creative powerhouse behind shows such as American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, Pose, Nip/Tuck and Dahmer.

He has become well known for casting high profile stars who are not actors in his shows, giving parts in American Horror Story to singers Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks, model Naomi Campbell and to reality star Kim Kardashian.