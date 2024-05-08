Impact of music on people with dementia to be analysed in three-year project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Impact of music on people with dementia to be analysed in three-year project

By Press Association
Manchester Camerata’s Music in Mind cafe in The Monastery, Gorton (Manchester Camerata)
Manchester Camerata’s Music in Mind cafe in The Monastery, Gorton (Manchester Camerata)

A musical “lifeline” for people with dementia could improve lives and reduce pressure on the NHS, according to organisers of a project which will analyse the effects of the therapy.

More than £1 million has been committed to making Greater Manchester the UK’s first centre of excellence for music and dementia, with a three-year programme, starting in October, delivering regular music cafes for more than 1,000 people living with dementia in the region.

Music therapy programmes will be delivered in each of Greater Manchester’s 10 boroughs by the Manchester Camerata orchestra and the Alzheimer’s Society, who will work with the University of Manchester and the NHS on analysing the impact the sessions have.

It is hoped the therapy could reduce the need for health and care services and improve people’s quality of life.

Manchester Camerata's Music in Mind cafe in The Monastery, Gorton (Manchester Camerata)
Manchester Camerata’s Music in Mind cafe in The Monastery, Gorton (Manchester Camerata)

Bob Riley, chief executive of Manchester Camerata, said it had been running music cafes for more than 10 years but becoming a centre of national excellence would enable them to reach more people, measure the impact and train an “army” of people to understand the basics of using music for people with dementia.

Mr Riley said seeing the reaction from people with dementia to their music cafes could be “magic” and allowed them to “find joy”.

He told the PA news agency: “Why on earth wouldn’t we want to bring joy? It could save costs on medication, improve lives, people even say it has saved their lives. They tell us it is a lifeline.”

He added: “It is just incredible to see what music can do in that moment.”

Funding for the scheme has been committed by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, NHS Greater Manchester and the National Academy for Social Prescribing’s Power of Music Fund.

Mr Burnham said: “This project will provide life-changing support to people with dementia and their carers in our 10 boroughs – support that is grounded in our communities and delivered with a real expert focus.

“It will also generate groundbreaking research that will influence health and care policy across the country while directly improving lives across Greater Manchester.”

Three-hundred “music champions” will be trained to deliver the music cafes.

Charlotte Osborn-Forde, chief executive of the National Academy for Social Prescribing, said: “Through the centre of excellence, we aim to demonstrate how prescribing music to people living with dementia can improve quality of life, reduce isolation, and lessen the need for medication, hospital admissions and GP appointments.

“We were delighted to choose Greater Manchester after an outstanding bid. This project will provide a lifeline to people living with dementia in Manchester, but also provide new evidence and a model that can be replicated across the country.”