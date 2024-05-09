Hainault attack survivor thought he was going to die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hainault attack survivor thought he was going to die

By Press Association
A teddy bear in an Arsenal top on a table at vigil in Hainault (Jeff Moore/PA)
A teddy bear in an Arsenal top on a table at vigil in Hainault (Jeff Moore/PA)

A man who was injured after an alleged sword attacker burst into his home has said he thought his family was going to die.

Henry De Los Rios Polania, 35, an IT engineer from Hainault, north-east London, was among four people who were injured during a 20-minute rampage by an alleged sword attacker who is said to have murdered 14-year-old schoolboy Daniel Anjorin on April 30.

Mr De Los Rios Polania, who needed surgery for a hand injury, told BBC News: “I thought I was going to die… even my wife and child. We thought we were going to die that morning.”

Hainault incident
Daniel Anjorin (Met Police/PA)

He and his wife had opened their eyes after falling asleep watching TV to find a man with a sword standing in front of them.

Mr De Los Rios Polania said: “I believe a miracle happened in that room.”

He has previously been described by his sister, Jessica De Los Rios, 31, as a “hero” for finding a way to protect his family.

Mr De Los Rios Polania is expected to need further surgery. His wife and four-year-old daughter were not injured.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, allegedly attacked Daniel as he walked to school and injured four other people – including two police officers – during five separate incidents over 20 minutes which are said to have begun after he allegedly crashed a van into a fence.

A provisional three-week trial has been scheduled at the Old Bailey from February 3 next year.

Hainault incident
Floral tributes (Lucy North/PA) 

Monzo has been charged with Daniel’s murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Daniel’s devastated parents issued a statement paying tribute to their “loved and amazing son”.

They said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”

The family sent “best wishes” for the other victims of the “unthinkable incident” and thanked the local community for their support.

On Sunday, more than 300 people gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to Daniel.