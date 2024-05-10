Rory McIlroy denies Tiger Woods rift despite differing views on golf’s direction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy denies Tiger Woods rift despite differing views on golf’s direction

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy, right, has denied rumours of a fallout with Tiger Woods (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rory McIlroy admitted he and Tiger Woods have differing views on the direction of men’s golf but denied suggestions of a rift with the 15-time major champion.

The pair, plus 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, are part of a newly-formed seven-person “transaction subcommittee” by the PGA Tour to hold negotiations with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf.

It comes after McIlroy, who has previously been one of the arch critics of the breakaway tour, revealed he would not replace Webb Simpson on the PGA Tour policy board after the prospect of his return reopened “old wounds” among other players.

Several outlets have reported that Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth vetoed the possibility of McIlroy rejoining the board, but the Northern Irishman bears no grudges towards the 48-year-old.

He told reporters: “I think friends can have disagreements or not see eye to eye on things.

“We had a really good talk last Friday for 45 minutes, just about a lot of different things. No, there’s no strain there.

“I think we might see the future of golf a little bit differently, but I don’t think that should place any strain on a relationship or on a friendship.”

McIlroy insisted in July last year that he would rather retire than play on the LIV Tour but his stance appears to be softening as he and the subcommittee tries to do a deal with Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy, second left, and Tiger Woods, third left, are part of a seven-member transaction subcommittee created by the PGA tour to negotiate with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls the LIV Golf League (Jane Barlow/PA)
Speaking after his four-under-par 67 in the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina, McIlroy added: “I’ve already had calls with that group.

“I had a really good hour and a half Zoom with those guys on Sunday, we went through a 150-page doc about the future product model and everything.

“Yeah, I’m not on the board, but I’m in some way involved in that transaction committee. I don’t have a vote so I don’t, you know, I don’t have I guess a meaningful say in what happens in the future.

“But at least I can, I feel like I can be helpful on that committee, and that was sort of a compromise for I guess not getting a board seat.”