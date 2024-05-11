Barron Trump will not be serving as Florida delegate to Republican convention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Barron Trump will not be serving as Florida delegate to Republican convention

By Press Association
File photo of Barron Trump (Evan Vucci/AP, File)
File photo of Barron Trump (Evan Vucci/AP, File)

Former president Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, will not be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother’s office said on Friday.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said.

Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said on Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the Republican Party is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

Mr Power did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

In an earlier interview on Kayal and Company on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Donald Trump was asked about Barron joining the Florida delegation.

“He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics,” Mr Trump said. “It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”

Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 in March and is graduating from high school next week.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Mr Trump could attend his son’s graduation.

Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Mr Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, are part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.