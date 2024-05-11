Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in north London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in north London

By Press Association
Police speak to members of the public at a bus stop near to the scene where a woman in her 60s was fatally stabbed (Samuel Montgomery/PA)
A man has been charged with the murder of a 66-year-old woman in north London, police have said.

The woman died after being stabbed in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday.

Jalal Debella, 22, will appear on Saturday May 11 at Willesden Magistrates’ Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Debella was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Colindale area on Thursday.

In graphic footage seen by the PA news agency, members of the public can be seen rushing to the woman’s aid in the aftermath of the stabbing.

The woman can be seen lying motionless and unresponsive in the middle of the road.

A group of people surround her trying to stem the bleeding with gauze from a first aid box, garments and towels.

“Darling, are you here? Can you hear me?” someone asks the woman as the crowd urgently phone the emergency services.

Others manage the traffic, gesturing for cars to slow down and move around the scene.

Land and air ambulance officers treated the woman for stab injuries but she died at the scene.

Speaking on Friday, Superintendent Tony Bellis from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing Edgware, said: “A family has been left devastated by this shocking attack and my thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Local people will notice an increased police presence in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance.

“If you have concerns or just want to speak with officers, please do approach them as they patrol.”