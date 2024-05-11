Flash floods kill more than 300 in northern Afghanistan after heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flash floods kill more than 300 in northern Afghanistan after heavy rain

By Press Association
People are seen near to their damaged homes (AP Photo/Mehrab Ibrahimi)
People are seen near to their damaged homes (AP Photo/Mehrab Ibrahimi)

Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed more than 300 people and destroyed over 1,000 houses, the UN food agency said.

The World Food Programme said it was distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors of one of the many floods that hit Afghanistan over the last few weeks, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan, which bore the brunt of the deluges on Friday.

In neighbouring Takhar province, state-owned media outlets reported the floods had killed at least 20 people.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Taliban government, said “hundreds … have succumbed to these calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries”.

Afghanistan Floods
Damaged homes in Baghlan province (Mehrab Ibrahimi/AP)

He said the provinces of Badakhshan, Baghlan, Ghor and Herat were the worst hit, adding that “the extensive devastation” has resulted in “significant financial losses”.

He said the government had ordered all available resources mobilised to rescue people, transport the injured and recover the dead.

The Taliban Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air force is evacuating people in Baghlan and has rescued a large number who were stuck in flooded areas and transported 100 injured people to military hospitals in the region.

Richard Bennett, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, said the floods are a stark reminder of Afghanistan’s vulnerability to the climate crisis and both immediate aid and long-term planning by the Taliban and international actors are needed.

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people gathered on Saturday behind the hospital in Baghlan looking for their loved ones. An official tells them they should start digging graves while staff prepare the bodies.

At least 70 people died from heavy rains and flash flooding in April in the country, officials said. About 2,000 homes, three mosques and four schools were also damaged.