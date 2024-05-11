Pep Guardiola happy for City to keep title destiny in their own hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola happy for City to keep title destiny in their own hands

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is closing in on another title (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Guardiola reiterated that Manchester City’s destiny remains in their own hands after their 4-0 victory over Fulham helped them return to the top of the Premier League table.

City’s victory has seen them move two points clear of Arsenal who travel to Manchester United on Sunday.

Defender Josko Gvardiol netted a brace either side of Phil Foden’s finish, before Julian Alvarez scored a penalty in second-half added-time.

Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring
If Arsenal drop points on Sunday, City could wrap up what would be a fourth straight title with a victory at Tottenham on Tuesday, with the final round of fixtures to follow next weekend.

“Since they (Arsenal) lost against Aston Villa the destiny is in our hands,” Guardiola told a press conference at Craven Cottage.

“In the last game (of the season) against West Ham the destiny is in our hands and that is what we want. It will be difficult but we are ready for the challenge.

“My players like to play with pressure, they are used to it. The players enjoy this feeling.

“This season is the same, don’t think about anything other than the next game. Focus on winning the next game and then we will see what happens. We go to London and try to win.”

Makeshift left-back Gvardiol played a one-two with Kevin De Bruyne before he netted a clinical strike past Bernd Leno on 13 minutes.

Fulham v Manchester City – Premier League – Craven Cottage
The Croatia international doubled his tally in the second half when he stretched in the six-yard area to convert Bernardo Silva’s cross.

Guardiola credited the versatile defender’s opener but insisted his second-half performance needed to be better.

When asked what he expected from the 22-year-old when he joined from Leipzig last summer, Guardiola added: “I expected him to score some headers from set-pieces. He scored a fantastic goal and we played well in many aspects, there’s two games left.

“In the second half he didn’t play good. he lost a lot of duels. As a defender the most important thing is to be safe.

“They need to play so simple but this is the most difficult thing to do in football. His job is to be safe.”

Fulham struggled to find a rhythm in west London as they failed to breakdown City’s back four.

And Cottagers boss Marco Silva believes his side needed to be more aggressive if they were to have disrupted City’s title bid.

“It was a tough game as we expected,” Silva said.

“We have to do much better for the four goals. The first is a simple combination and we have to be more aggressive.

“When you concede goals like this against a top side like City, it makes everything a lot more difficult for us.”