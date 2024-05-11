Everton problems won’t be fixed overnight: Sean Dyche warns of challenges ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton problems won’t be fixed overnight: Sean Dyche warns of challenges ahead

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans after the win over Sheffield United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans after the win over Sheffield United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has warned there are more challenges to come despite their season finishing on a positive at Goodison Park.

A club record-equalling fifth consecutive home win without conceding was secured by Abdoulaye Doucoure’s solitary goal in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

However, with 777 Partners’ proposed long-running takeover of the club seemingly on the brink of collapse, and a number of players out of contract or entering their final 12 months, it promises to be anything other than a straightforward summer despite the relative safety of their 15th-placed league position.

“The bar for next season is making sure we safeguard this club in the Premier League. It hasn’t really changed,” said Dyche, whose side also suffered an eight-point deduction for financial breaches.

“There will be more challenges coming. I don’t just mean financial, I mean balancing out the club, balancing out the playing side of things, balancing out the wage structure.

“It will not be fixed overnight. It is going to be a building process and it takes time. I think there is growth from when I got in to where it is now.

“There has been development in the side and the players and the mentality for sure. But there is a long way to go to get it back to where Everton think they are.

“The perception is often bigger than the truth of the story, so I’m trying to find the gap between the two and bring it together so fans go ‘okay, we kind of get where we are at’.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder insists his club are not “broken” despite conceding 101 goals and earning just 16 points with one match to play.

“Whether it is belief, personality or individual qualities that makes the difference, it is possibly all three categories,” he said.

“But this isn’t a broken football club. It is a connected football club that has had a bad season.”

And he denied there was a more serious problem running through the club, adding: “We all understand what toxic looks likes. I’ve seen it at our football club previously and right the way through football.

“We had enough opportunities to get something from the game yet again and we haven’t.

“We showed plenty of resolve, fight and grit and we have had opportunities but they executed their chance and got themselves in front, and ultimately we didn’t have enough quality to get something from the game.”