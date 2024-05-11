Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle can secure a top-six Premier League finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle can secure a top-six Premier League finish

By Press Association
Eddie Howe’s side have two games remaining (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe’s side have two games remaining (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe had told his Newcastle players their European hopes lie in their own hands as they target a rousing end to the Premier League season.

The Magpies’ chances of reeling in fifth-placed Tottenham were all-but extinguished by Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton at St James’ Park as Spurs came from behind to relegate Burnley, but Chelsea and Manchester United are hot on their heels.

Howe’s men head for Old Trafford on Wednesday evening before a final-day trip to Brentford and he is confident they can get across the finishing line.

Howe said: “Yes, it’s in our hands. Our goal difference is really strong. You’d always prefer it that way, you can control what you can control, we don’t have to look at other results.

“But still, you don’t take anything for granted. We know how difficult these two games are going to be.”

Newcastle have won only once in the league at United since 1972, but have tasted victory on each of the last three occasions the sides have met, and Howe is hoping for an extension of that form to book a second successive season of European competition.

He said: “We want to be in those competitions consistently. And as flippant as that sounds, it’s so difficult to do because you can see the teams we’re competing against for those positions.

“You can see we’re doing everything we can and we have done everything we can throughout the season, a long tough campaign in difficult conditions, to try to hit those targets.”

On a sweltering Tyneside afternoon, Joel Veltman stabbed the visitors into an 18th-minute lead after Danny Welbeck had helped on Pascal Gross’ corner.

But Sean Longstaff levelled in stoppage time at the end of the first half, in the process ensuring the current Magpies team became the first for 65 years to score in every home game in a top-flight campaign.

Anthony Gordon thought he had won it five minutes from time, but an offside flag halted his celebrations.

Howe said: “I just felt second half, that goal might give us the momentum needed to go and win the game, but it just didn’t happen.”

Opposite number Roberto De Zerbi, who revealed striker Danny Welbeck is close to signing a contract extension, was delighted with his side’s performance and challenged them to secure a top-10 finish with home games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

De Zerbi said: “I am really pleased with the performance. We could win the game, we could lose the game and we played against one of the best teams in terms of physical condition at this moment.

“We have another two games at home, two very tough games, but we would like to finish in the top 10.

“It’s not a big, big result, but if you consider that this season for the first time we played in the Europa League, if you consider how many injuries we have had, I think finishing in the top 10 would be a great, great result, better than last season.”