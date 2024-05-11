Chelsea boost European hopes as late goals stun Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea boost European hopes as late goals stun Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
Chelsea remain in the hunt for European qualification after beating Nottingham Forest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea continued their late surge for European qualification with a frantic 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest, who missed the chance to confirm their Premier League survival in style.

Goals from Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson made it three successive wins for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who are now level with sixth-placed Newcastle with two games to go.

Pochettino, who has said his future at the club will be decided “in one week”, could yet lead the Blues into the Europa League or Europa Conference League, depending on Manchester United’s final league position and whether they win the FA Cup or not.

Forest had looked like sealing their top-flight status with a win after goals from Willy Boly and Callum Hudson-Odoi put them 2-1 up, but they are still all but safe from relegation.

They are three points above 18th-placed Luton and 12 goals better off with one game left, so it would take some turnaround for them to go down on the final day.

Given their four-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules and resentment at the refereeing decisions they feel have gone against them this season, Forest will see survival as a defiant response to the Premier League.

No one will be happier than Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has enjoyed quite a week, having being in Athens on Thursday night to see his other club Olympiacos beat Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League semi-final and reach a first ever European final.

With Burnley and Luton losing earlier in the afternoon, there was a party atmosphere at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest fans made their feelings towards the Premier League clear
Nottingham Forest fans made their feelings towards the Premier League clear (Mike Egerton/PA).

Despite their virtual safety, Forest fans were not going to let the events of a turbulent season slide as they loudly booed the Premier League anthem and unfurled a banner which read, ‘When they try to keep us down we show them who they are’.

But Chelsea were ready to play party poopers and went ahead in the eighth minute.

Cole Palmer played in Mudryk with an incisive pass and the Ukrainian got in front of his marker and found the bottom corner.

Forest’s response was good and they levelled eight minutes later as Boly got free of his marker at the far post and headed a free-kick into the bottom corner, with the help of a deflection.

As they chased the three points which would secure their safety, Forest twice hit the woodwork in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson celebrates the winner
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson celebrates the winner (Mike Egerton/PA).

Ryan Yates skimmed a post with a 20-yard drive and then Morgan Gibbs-White headed against the frame from close range, with Chris Wood somehow hitting the rebound over from two yards out.

After Thiago Silva headed against a post at the other end, Forest were denied by the woodwork for a third time when Hudson-Odoi’s deflected effort hit the crossbar.

Hudson-Odoi went one better in the 74th minute as he surged forward, cut inside and found the bottom corner with a curling effort.

But jubilant home celebrations were cut short by two goals in two minutes for Chelsea.

First Sterling, back from injury, curled into the far corner and then 119 seconds later Jackson headed home to hand the visitors the points.