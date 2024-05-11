Trump may face £80m tax bill if he loses audit fight over Chicago tower – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump may face £80m tax bill if he loses audit fight over Chicago tower – report

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump (Morry Gash/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump may face a tax bill in excess of 100 million dollars (£80 million) after a government audit indicates he “double-dipped” on tax losses tied to a Chicago skyscraper, according to a report by The New York Times and ProPublica.

The report drew on a yearslong audit and public filings.

The report’s findings could put renewed focus on Mr Trump’s business career as the presumptive Republican nominee tries to regain the White House after losing in 2020.

Mr Trump used his cachet as a real estate developer and TV star to build a political movement, yet he has refused to release his tax filings as past presidential candidates have.

The tax filings that the public does know about have come from past reporting by the Times and a public release of records by Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee in 2022.

Mr Trump’s presidential campaign provided a statement in son Eric Trump’s name saying the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) inquiry “was settled years ago, only to be brought back to life once my father ran for office. We are confident in our position”.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan earlier in May (Paul Sancya/AP)

The tax records cited by the report indicate that Mr Trump twice deducted losses on the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which opened in 2009 near the banks of the Chicago River.

The report said Mr Trump initially reported losses of 658 million dollars (£525 million) in his 2008 filings under the premise that the property fit the IRS definition of being “worthless” because condominium sales were disappointing and retail space went unfilled amid a deep US recession.

But in 2010, the published report said, Mr Trump transferred the ownership of the property to a different holding company that he also controlled, using the move to save money on taxes by reporting an additional 168 million dollars (£134 million) in losses over the next decade on the same property.

The report did not have any updates on the status of the IRS inquiry since December 2022, but said Mr Trump could owe more than 100 million dollars, including penalties, if he were to lose the audit battle.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, is appealing against a New York judge’s ruling from February after a civil trial that Mr Trump, his company and top executives lied about his wealth on financial statements, conning bankers and insurers who did business with him.

In early April, Mr Trump posted a 175 million-dollar (£140 million) bond, halting collection of the more than 454 million dollars (£362 million) he owes from the judgment and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy the debt while he appeals.

President Joe Biden has said that Mr Trump largely owes his fortune to an inheritance from his father, rather than through his own financial acumen. Mr Biden has gone after Mr Trump for not wanting to pay taxes, while his administration has increased IRS funding in order to increase audits of the ultra-wealthy and improve compliance with the federal tax code.

The Trump campaign opposes the additional funding that Mr Biden and the Democrats provided to the IRS. At campaign rallies, Mr Trump has said the US would be destroyed as a country unless his 2017 tax cuts that are largely set to expire after 2025 are extended.

Artist Scott LoBaido, right, looks on as crew members move his painting of former president Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday (Matt Rourke/AP)

On Saturday Mr Trump was heading to New Jersey after a long week in court.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee expects to draw what his campaign is calling a “mega crowd” to a Saturday evening rally in the southern New Jersey resort town of Wildwood.

It is 150 miles south of the New York City courthouse where he has been forced to spend most weekdays sitting quietly through his hush money trial.