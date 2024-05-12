Tottenham preparing to give it ‘a crack’ against Man City – Ange Postecoglou

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham preparing to give it ‘a crack’ against Man City – Ange Postecoglou

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou retains belief Tottenham can secure a top-four finish (John Walton/PA)
Ange Postecoglou insisted Tottenham would give it “a crack” when champions Manchester City visit on Tuesday.

Micky Van De Ven’s 82nd-minute winner helped Spurs beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday to snap a run of four consecutive defeats and close the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa to four points.

Villa could secure Champions League football with victory over Liverpool on Monday, but a defeat would leave the door slightly ajar for Tottenham.

Spurs host City on Tuesday in a match that may leave fans conflicted, given a positive result against Pep Guardiola’s men would boost Arsenal’s title hopes.

Postecoglou’s own views were not clouded as he said: “We’ve still got six points to play for. That’s the key thing for us.

“There’s a big game for us on Tuesday night against City and it will be a great test for us and the Sheffield United one.

“I think we’ve got what it takes to make a game of it (against City) and play our football and see where that takes us.

“They’re an outstanding team. They and Arsenal are the benchmark of the competition right now.

“They’re 20-odd points ahead of us and we’ve got some ground to make up, but it’s at our place, it’s 95 minutes of football and we’re going to have a crack.”

It was a tactical tweak by Postecoglou which helped turn the Burnley match in Spurs’ favour after he shifted Van De Ven out to left-back.

With Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies ruled out for the rest of the season, Emerson Royal has deputised there of late, while Oliver Skipp started against Burnley.

However, Postecoglou explained his reluctance to move Van De Ven out of his central defensive role for the visit of City.

Micky Van De Ven celebrates
Micky Van De Ven’s 82nd-minute winner helped Spurs beat Burnley 2-1 (John Walton/PA)

He added: “I’ve been mindful with Micky that he’s had a couple of injuries and the demands of playing left-back are a lot different to playing centre-back.

“What’s more important is what we’re trying to build here and I was reluctant to put him out there for that reason alone.

“It’s been quite a disrupted season and playing full-back as opposed to playing centre-back is a lot different from a physical perspective, but yeah I thought – for the last bit of the game – it made sense.

“Skippy was only ever going to be able to play for more than about 60 minutes. He hasn’t played for ages and Radu (Dragusin) coming on I thought was very good.

“So, it helped us get over the line and Micky’s goal was outstanding.”

Burnley were relegated with defeat in north London, but boss Vincent Kompany acknowledged it was always going to take “something special” to keep them up.

“Sheffield (United), Luton and us, on paper we had to have a go financially but we were still never resourced as much as the other clubs were so you’re having to do something special,” Kompany reflected.

“At the highest level you learn the most. I think there is a part of me that we have got to learn our lessons from this season.”