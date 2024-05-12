Thousands celebrate return of summer at Bealtaine Fire Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thousands celebrate return of summer at Bealtaine Fire Festival

By Press Association
A parade during the Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath (Niall Carson/PA)
A parade during the Bealtaine Fire Festival at the Hill of Uisneach in Co Westmeath (Niall Carson/PA)

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Ireland to give the coming of summer a traditional welcome.

Bealtaine Fire Festival
A horse sculpture on display as part of the Bealtaine Fire Festival (Niall Carson/PA)
The Hill of Uisneach Fire Festival
Jazz Smith, centre, meditates during the event on the Hill of Uisneach (Niall Carson/PA)
Bealtaine Fire Festival
Attendees enjoyed music and dance as part of the festivities (Niall Carson/PA)

The Bealtaine Fire Festival brought an estimated 5,000 people to the Hill of Uisneach in Rathnew, an ancient ceremonial site in Co Westmeath.

The site is considered to be spiritual and mythological in Ireland with links to the high kings.

Bonfire
A crowd of just under 5,000 people gathered around a huge bonfire as the culmination of the event (Niall Carson/PA)
Bealtaine Fire Festival
The festival involved hundreds of performers (Niall Carson/PA)
Bealtaine Fire Festival
The event is held every year to celebrate the return of summer (Niall Carson/PA)

The festival saw attendees enjoy music, food, mindfulness, yoga, crafts and other entertainment before the main event in the evening.

As darkness fell on Saturday, there was the lighting of the Bealtaine Fire, the traditional act to welcome the return of summer.