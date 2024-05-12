More organisations to be able to claim official portrait of the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More organisations to be able to claim official portrait of the King

By Press Association
Public institutions including churches and hospitals, will be able to apply for a free portrait of the King to display (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Hospitals, coastguard operations centres, job centres, universities, Church of England churches and other public institutions can now apply to have a free official portrait of the King.

They will be able to claim the free framed image from June 5 to mid-August as The King’s Official Portrait Scheme is extended to include more public institutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Our public authorities and established churches are an essential part of the fabric of the nation and it is right that they have the chance to commemorate this moment.

“Displaying this new portrait also serves as a reminder of the example set by our ultimate public servant. Like his mother before him, The King has dedicated his life and work to serving others.”

Charles is pictured in full regalia inside Windsor Castle wearing his Royal Navy uniform as an Admiral of the Fleet and an abundance of official medals and decorations.

He was captured last year by photographer Hugo Burnand, who also took the King and Queen’s coronation portraits and their 2005 wedding photos.

A serious-looking Charles stands in the royal residence’s Grand Corridor as he rests his right hand on his pristine white gloves on an antique table and grasps a sword with his left.

Hospitals, job centres, universities, HM Coastguard operations centres, coroners’ courts and Church of England places of worship are among the newly eligible organisations.

The scheme was previously open to local authorities, court buildings, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services and other public institutions across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, among others.