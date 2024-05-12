Grandmother killed in knife attack ‘devoted to family’

A 66-year-old grandmother killed in north London has been remembered for being “devoted to her family”.

Anita Mukhey died after being stabbed in Burnt Oak Broadway, near the junction of Limesdale Gardens, in Edgware on Thursday.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, her family said: “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a medical secretary.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Police said Jalal Debella, 22, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north-west London on Saturday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

Debella, of Colindale, north-west London, was ordered to next appear from custody for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police speak to members of the public at the scene of the incident (PA)

No pleas were entered.

Police were called at around 11.50am and the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

Ms Mukhey was treated for knife wounds but died at the scene.

In footage seen by the PA news agency, people could be seen rushing to her aid in the moment after the incident.

The Metropolitan Police urged people not to share the “enormously distressing” footage online.

On Saturday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, a police spokesman said: “A small number of social media users have posted graphic footage of the attack.

“It is enormously distressing for grieving families.

“We ask that these posts are deleted and others not to share them.”