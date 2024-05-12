Investigation after locomotive derails from heritage railway during festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Investigation after locomotive derails from heritage railway during festival

By Press Association
Evening diesel gala and beer festival train services on the Swanage Railway heritage line were suspended on Saturday after a diesel locomotive partially derailed at Corfe Castle station (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Evening diesel gala and beer festival train services on the Swanage Railway heritage line were suspended on Saturday after a diesel locomotive partially derailed at Corfe Castle station (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An investigation has been launched after a restored diesel locomotive partially derailed from a heritage railway line during a festival in Dorset.

Evening diesel gala and beer festival train services on the Swanage Railway heritage line were suspended on Saturday after the diesel locomotive partially derailed at Corfe Castle station.

The incident involving an ex-British Rail Class 50 locomotive named Indomitable occurred at around 6.30pm as a passenger train bound for Harman’s Cross and Swanage was running into Corfe Castle station from Norden.

The incident happened at Corfe Castle railway station (Alamy/PA)

The restored 115-ton heritage diesel locomotive, built in 1968, was on the back of the six-carriage passenger train when it partially derailed.

No passengers were injured and no damage was sustained to the carriages of the train in the incident.

The partial derailment happened on the second day of an annual three-day diesel gala and beer festival, which is in its 17th year on the Swanage Railway.

Nine heritage diesel locomotives from the 1960s and 1970s – seven of them visiting the Swanage Railway and two resident – gathered on the heritage line to haul passenger trains during the gala and festival.

The Swanage Railway has informed the Government’s independent Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) which is investigating the cause of the partial derailment.

The heritage line’s regulator and inspectorate – the Government’s Office of Rail and Road (ORR) – is aware of the incident.

Specialist contractors were brought in to re-rail the diesel locomotive, with the operation being completed in the early hours of Sunday.

The locomotive, which carries British Rail Network South East livery from the 1980s, has been taken out of service and will be examined for any damage.

Swanage Railway Company chairman Gavin Johns said: “The Government’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been advised of the incident and we liaised with the RAIB regarding the recovery of the diesel locomotive and the RAIB’s investigation into what caused the partial derailment of the diesel locomotive.

“While the RAIB is investigating the incident – and after discussions with the RAIB – our planned train services for Sunday have been altered.

“There will be 11 trains operating but they will only be running on the five and a half miles of line between Swanage, Corfe Castle and Norden – not beyond Norden on the four miles of line to the River Frome, within sight of Wareham, as our train services were during the first two days of our annual diesel gala and beer festival.”

The Class 50 Indomitable locomotive was withdrawn from British Rail service in 1990 with a group of volunteers spending 15 years restoring it.