Businesswoman says life-saving cancer treatment inspired her to retrain as nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Businesswoman says life-saving cancer treatment inspired her to retrain as nurse

By Press Association
Eve Howard says that nursing is the most rewarding career (Alamy/PA)
Eve Howard says that nursing is the most rewarding career (Alamy/PA)

A high-flying businesswoman said nursing is “the most rewarding career you can do” after her life-saving cancer treatment inspired her to retrain as a nurse.

Eve Howard, 46, was diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer more than five years ago and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy before deciding to switch careers from running her own IT and marketing firm with clients such as Virgin to becoming a nurse.

On International Nurses Day, she said: “I feel a 100% different person to what I was before my cancer – it’s very transformative.

Eve Howard has retrained as a nurse (Eve Howard/PA)

“I say in my personal statement on my CV that due to a very significant health diagnosis, it has led me to see what patient-centred care is like from the inside.

“Honestly, from that moment forward, I couldn’t think of another career that I wanted to do.”

Ms Howard was diagnosed with cancer in October 2018 and an 8cm-long tumour was found in her bowel and two Malteser-sized tumours were discovered in her liver.

Ms Howard, from Penkridge, Staffordshire, underwent surgery at New Cross Hospital in 2019 to remove 20 centimetres of her bowel and then had a stoma fitted, with liver surgery and a stoma bag reversal following after.

She said her consultant, Ian Badger, helped her cope with the diagnosis.

“If it hadn’t have been for the way he delivered the news I don’t think I’d have coped with it,” she said.

“He grabbed me by the hands and looked me in the eyes and said ‘You have a serious problem but remember these words: It’s treatable and it’s curable.’ As soon as I heard that, that was all I needed.”

Ms Howard applied to train as a nurse five days after receiving the all-clear in January 2021.

She is determined to work at New Cross, where she and her children were born and where she had most of her life-saving treatment.

“My second placement was on Ward A14, where male patients are treated but it’s close to where I was cared for on Ward A12,” Ms Howard said.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better placement because there were cancer patients and people who’d undergone bowel surgery there so I could really relate to what people are going through.

“It’s literally the most rewarding career you can do.”

Ms Howard is two months away from qualifying as a registered nurse and is now applying for permanent roles at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.