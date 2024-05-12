Arsenal beat Man Utd to put title race pressure back on Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Arsenal beat Man Utd to put title race pressure back on Man City

By Press Association
Arsenal edged past Manchester United thanks to Leandro Trossard’s goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal edged past Manchester United thanks to Leandro Trossard’s goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League as Leandro Trossard’s goal proved enough to inflict further misery on Manchester United.

Manchester City temporarily usurped the Gunners with their win at Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, meaning Mikel Arteta’s men could ill afford any kind of slip up at Old Trafford.

United made Arsenal sweat more than most predicted on Sunday, when Trossard’s tap-in after Casemiro’s latest defensive error secured a 1-0 win in their penultimate match of their season.

City will go back top of the pile if they win their game in hand at Tottenham on Tuesday but this result ensures the Premier League title race will go down to the final day.

Arsenal were far from their best at Old Trafford, where makeshift centre-back Casemiro’s slowness to push out and then react to having played Kai Havertz onside led to Trossard’s first-half winner.

Andre Onana prevented Arsenal from adding anymore as absentee-ravaged United pushed for an equaliser that was beyond under-fire Erik ten Hag’s side.

It was their 14th loss of a poor Premier League campaign and a ninth home defeat in all competitions – the joint most in the club’s history – further denting their hopes of European qualification with two to play before the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

Lord Sebastian Coe, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the stands at Old Trafford
Lord Sebastian Coe, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the stands at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The women’s edition was held at Wembley on Sunday but Sir Jim Ratcliffe plumped for the Arsenal match as fellow co-owner Avram Glazer attended the 4-0 win against Spurs for Marc Skinner’s side.

Arsenal – unchanged for a fourth straight game – had an early shot through Bukayo Saka but it was far from one-way traffic as United’s hodgepodge team threatened a shock.

Rasmus Hojlund slipped and blasted over after Thomas Partey was dispossessed, before quick feet from Amad Diallo – making his first Premier League start since May 2021 – led to Alejandro Garnacho striking over.

There were a few unsteady early moments from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Trossard sent the ball whistling narrowly wide of his own goal as he cut out a Diogo Dalot ball.

Arsenal’s defence was too strong for a spirited United
Arsenal’s defence was too strong for a spirited United (Martin Rickett/PA)

United were making it harder for Arsenal than many expected. That was until the 20th minute.

Onana’s long ball forwards was nodded wide by William Saliba to Ben White, who played a clipped ball down the right flank to Havertz.

The Germany international was played onside by the cumbersome Casemiro, who was too slow to push up and then poorly positioned as Trossard steered home a cutback from close range.

The tempo slowed after the opener as Arsenal kept control without moving out of third gear and United unable to kick on, with direct, skilful Diallo their biggest threat.

The winger had a penalty appeal rejected as half-time approached following a challenge from Partey.

Erik ten Hag's under-pressure side remain eighth in the Premier League
Erik ten Hag’s under-pressure side remain eighth in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocked a Declan Rice stinger and Saliba headed over when play resumed, with United fans chanting defiantly as they tried to inspire their side to an equaliser.

Garnacho wasted a good chance when bending wide from the edge of the box, then at the other end quick Arsenal play ended with Onana getting down to deny captain Martin Odegaard.

Substitute Antony saw a bobbling shot saved and Garnacho struck the side-netting before Onana brilliantly denied Gabriel Martinelli as play continued to swing from end-to-end.

United’s goalkeeper was impressing between the sticks, preventing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from scoring an own goal and then reacting to save from Rice.

Thunder echoed around the ground and the heavens opened as the clock wound down at Old Trafford, where the nervy visiting fans avoided being caught by a late bolt from the blue.