Actor Steve Buscemi punched by man in New York

By Press Association
Actor Steve Buscemi was attacked (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actor Steve Buscemi “is OK” after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said.

The 66-year-old star of Fargo and Boardwalk Empire was assaulted late on Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in mid-town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement on Sunday from his publicist. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”

BFI 51st London Film Festival – Interview Premiere
Steve Buscemi was attacked in New York (Johnny Green/PA)

The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Police Department said there have been no arrests over the attack and the investigation was continuing.

Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.