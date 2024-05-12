Un-jammable quantum technology takes flight to boost UK’s resilience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Un-jammable quantum technology takes flight to boost UK’s resilience

By Press Association
Trials were completed at MoD Boscombe Down in Wiltshire this week (QinetiQ/PA)
The UK has successfully completed commercial flight trials of an advanced quantum-based navigation system that cannot be jammed or spoofed by hostile actors.

It is hoped the commercial world-first  in new quantum-based positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) systems could help flights from being hit by GPS jamming, which is a rare occurrence, while also providing accurate and resilient navigation that complements current satellite systems.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said that Infleqtion, a quantum technology firm, has been working with aerospace companies BAE Systems and QinetiQ on the project.

Trials were completed at MoD Boscombe Down in Wiltshire this week.

Quantum technology
It is hoped the technology may form part of a quantum inertial navigation system (QinetiQ/PA)

These tests are the first time that this sort of ground-breaking technology has been trialled in the UK on an aircraft in flight, the DSIT said.

They are also the first such flights worldwide that have been publicly acknowledged, the DSTI added.

Science minister Andrew Griffith, who was aboard the final test flight on Thursday, said: “From passenger flights to shipping, we all depend on navigation systems that are accurate, safe and secure.

“The scientific research we are supporting here on quantum technology could well provide the resilience to protect our interests.

“The fact that this technology has flown for the first time in British skies is further proof of the UK as one of the world leaders on quantum.”

A compact Tiqker optical atomic clock and a tightly confined ultra-cold-atom-based quantum system were among the technologies that were demonstrated in a series of  test flights.

It is hoped the technology may form part of a quantum inertial navigation system (Q-INS), which has the potential to revolutionise PNT.

It could offer a  system with  exceptional accuracy and resilience, independent of traditional satellite navigation using GPS.

The project is backed by nearly £8 million from the Government.

This funding, with the £2.5 billion National Quantum Strategy and the National Quantum Technologies Programme, aims to improve the UK’s position as a leading quantum-enabled economy.

Precision clocks are key to modern PNT technology, which helps with location, navigation and keeping track of time.

The test is part of a project funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to try to create quantum sensors to address the UK’s heavy reliance on systems such as GPS for location, navigation and timing data.

It is thought that this dependence could create a vulnerability, in which a failure such as jamming or spoofing GPS signals could disrupt critical economic, defence, and strategic activities.

Infleqtion UK president Dr Timothy Ballance,  and Henry White, of BAE Systems, described the trials as “a significant step forward” in the development of quantum PNT solutions.

Dr Balance said: “The work we have done directly addresses the critical need to reduce our reliance on satellite navigation systems, which are vulnerable to various risks.

“The successful flight trials demonstrate the potential of quantum technology in overcoming navigation system challenges, which is an exciting development for future applications in the aerospace industry and beyond.”

Mr White believes the trials could help in developing quantum technology that could “ultimately offer a significant military advantage”.

He added: “Knowing reliably and precisely when and where any asset and sensor system are, feeds into additional options for platform design and capability.

“This will play a big role in supporting the development of next generation combat air systems.

“Working closely with wider industry and experts now, at the early stages of the technology development, helps us to shape the solution in a way that ensures the technology can be integrated for military applications.”

The consortium working alongside Infleqtion includes Fraunhofer Centre for Applied Photonics, Alter Technology UK, Caledonian Photonics, Redwave Labs, PA Consulting, BAE Systems, and QinetiQ.